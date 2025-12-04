Philadelphia man who made graphic threats to Pennsylvania election official in 2024 pleads guilty

A 63-year-old Philadelphia man who threatened to skin a Pennsylvania election official alive in 2024 pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday, federal officials said.

John Courtney Pollard pleaded guilty to making interstate threats against a poll watcher in the Western District of Pennsylvania, officials said.

On Sept. 6, 2024, the election official, who was working as a regional election integrity director, posted online that they were recruiting volunteers to help "observe polls" on Election Day.

Pollard then sent the poll worker four texts, including three that were threats, according to officials. The first text Pollard sent said he was interested in being a poll watcher. Then, within 10 minutes, he sent three more threatening texts.

One text read: "I will KILL YOU IF YOU DON'T ANSWER ME!"

Another text Pollard sent to the poll worker said: "GONNA [EXPLETIVE] FIND YOU AND SKIN YOU ALIVE AND USE YOUR SKIN FOR [EXPLETIVE] TOILET PAPER, YOU [EXPLETIVE] KKK**T!"

"Election workers, including volunteers and poll watchers, must be able to do their jobs without fear of threats and intimidation," First Assistant United States Attorney Rivetti said in a statement. "Unfortunately, online threats are increasing, as individuals appear to believe that they can hide behind their keyboards. We are committed to using all of our law enforcement tools to investigate and prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent of the law."

Pollard is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2026. He could be sentenced of up to five years in prison.