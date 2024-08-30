Unsettled weather moves in for Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia region; when to expect rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Unsettled weather will be the rule as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend but it will NOT be a washout. Thursday evening showers will clear out early Friday morning, but cloud cover is expected to hang on through a good portion of the day, though a few peeks of sun cannot be ruled out. That said, temperatures will remain cooler than normal for late August with highs in the upper 70s.

Overall, the Labor Day weekend does not look all that bad, but we will have to navigate a couple of cold fronts pegged to sweep through the region. Saturday looks to start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the middle 80s. By Saturday evening, showers and storms will be on the move in advance of a primary cold front that will move through the area early Sunday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening into Saturday night ahead of the main cold front. Right now the threat for severe weather looks relatively low, but the NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor the chance for a few stronger storms. After the initial front moves through, the more widespread showers will taper off through early Sunday, but a mix of clouds will remain through the day Sunday. Sunday's highs will be in the middle 80s once again.

By Sunday night into Monday morning, a secondary cold front will sweep through the area and usher in a nice pattern that will carry us through the first half of next week. High temperatures for our Labor Day will be around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 50s for at least the first half of next week with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Few showers. High 76, low 66

Saturday: PM thunderstorms. High 85, low 69

Sunday: Early morning showers. High 86, low 72

Monday: Nice! High 79, low 65

Tuesday: Sunny. High 77, low 56

Wednesday: Taste of fall. High 78, low 58

Thursday: Seasonable. High 79, low 57

