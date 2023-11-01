PHL debuts Wingmate Pass: 1-day pass that permits non-ticketed passengers security, terminal entry
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The next time you take a loved one to the airport, you don't have to say goodbye before the security line.
The Philadelphia International Airport just started offering one-day passes that let you go through security and into the terminals. They're calling it a Wingmate Pass.
You can use the PHL Wingmate Pass to take someone to the gate or meet them there when their plane lands.
With a digital pass, PHL said you can also redeem exclusive Wingmate dining and shopping deals too!
If you want a pass, you have to apply one to seven days ahead of the time you're looking to book.
