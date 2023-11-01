Watch CBS News
Local News

PHL debuts Wingmate Pass: 1-day pass that permits non-ticketed passengers security, terminal entry

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2023 (AM) 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The next time you take a loved one to the airport, you don't have to say goodbye before the security line.

The Philadelphia International Airport just started offering one-day passes that let you go through security and into the terminals. They're calling it a Wingmate Pass

The PHL Wingmate Pass by PHL Airport on YouTube

You can use the PHL Wingmate Pass to take someone to the gate or meet them there when their plane lands.

With a digital pass, PHL said you can also redeem exclusive Wingmate dining and shopping deals too!

If you want a pass, you have to apply one to seven days ahead of the time you're looking to book.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 3:01 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.