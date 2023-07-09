More than 300 flights delayed, canceled at Philadelphia International Airport due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather moving the Northeast Sunday is impacting air travel, including at Philadelphia International Airport.
ALSO SEE: Severe weather expected throughout Philadelphia region
As of 1 p.m., 146 flights have been delayed and 162 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware. Inbound flights are being delayed roughly two hours, on average, according to the flight tracking website.
American Airlines is seeing the biggest impact, with 25% of its flights canceled and 15% delayed.
Nationwide, nearly 20,000 flights have been delayed Sunday and roughly 1,400 flights have been canceled.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.