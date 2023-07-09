More than 300 flights delayed, canceled at Philadelphia International Airport due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather moving the Northeast Sunday is impacting air travel, including at Philadelphia International Airport.

As of 1 p.m., 146 flights have been delayed and 162 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware. Inbound flights are being delayed roughly two hours, on average, according to the flight tracking website.

Weather is impacting arrivals and departures at #PHLAirport. Please check with your airline for current flight status information. pic.twitter.com/SvJbpnY72V — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) July 9, 2023

American Airlines is seeing the biggest impact, with 25% of its flights canceled and 15% delayed.

Nationwide, nearly 20,000 flights have been delayed Sunday and roughly 1,400 flights have been canceled.