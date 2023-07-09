Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 300 flights delayed, canceled at Philadelphia International Airport due to weather

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sunday, July 9, 2023
Digital Brief: Sunday, July 9, 2023 04:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather moving the Northeast Sunday is impacting air travel, including at Philadelphia International Airport. 

ALSO SEE: Severe weather expected throughout Philadelphia region

As of 1 p.m., 146 flights have been delayed and 162 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware. Inbound flights are being delayed roughly two hours, on average, according to the flight tracking website.

American Airlines is seeing the biggest impact, with 25% of its flights canceled and 15% delayed.

Nationwide, nearly 20,000 flights have been delayed Sunday and roughly 1,400 flights have been canceled. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 12:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.