NEXT Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is a Next Weather Alert Day as storms bring the possibility of severe weather and heavy rain. The anticipated storms bring the potential of flash flooding and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Please be sure to stay tuned to the latest weather updates today as there exists a potential for flash flooding and damaging winds with storms later today. The main line of showers and storms is expected this afternoon & evening, but additional storms possible this AM. pic.twitter.com/LOOCk9GPnr — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 9, 2023

While the risk for severe weather is very low, any storm could produce intense downpours and lightning.

The main line of showers and storms is expected Sunday afternoon and evening, but more storms in the morning as well, NWS said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday looks to have a better chance for storms with the possibility of heavy rain later in the day, along with a chance for a few strong storms. Models seem to be indicating more of an organized line of embedded storms in the late afternoon/evening, as opposed to scattered storm activity all day, meaning the day could start rain-free but still cloudy and very humid.

Once storms arrive, expect flooding rain and lightning to be the biggest threats, though we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather with a chance of isolated severe wind gusts.

CBS News Philadelphia

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland until 6 p.m., NWS said. The watch spans 11 Pennsylvania counties, including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and York. Atlantic, Cumberland, Mercer, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cape May and Salem in New Jersey are also under the watch, as well as New Castle, Kent and Sussex in Delaware.

Up to a quarter-size hail, wind gusts upwards of 70 mph and lightning is possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n6Dyzix4qm — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 9, 2023

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Lehigh and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Hunterdon and Warren counties in New Jersey until 7 p.m. Berks County has a warning until 7:15 p.m. The storm is expected to drop between one and two inches of rain, NWS said.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the entire region, including Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, according to the NWS.

The risk for both flash flooding and damaging winds exists across the region, but the highest risk for flash flooding is generally near and northwest of the I-95 corridor.

While showers and storms could move into the region in the morning hours, prime period is between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. The showers could also linger in northern New Jersey overnight, NWS said.

Hundreds of flights have already been delayed or canceled at Philadelphia International Airport.

SEE 7-DAY FORECAST HERE