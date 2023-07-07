NEXT Weather: Still steamy and stormy; severe chance Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another partly sunny and steamy day to start the weekend!

Morning clouds and fog mix out, then some sunshine, followed by pop-up afternoon/P.M. storms.

There isn't much of a lift mechanism for storms Saturday, so they will likely pulse up with daytime heating, possibly near a sea breeze boundary, and could produce heavy downpours.

While the risk for severe weather is very low, any storm could produce intense downpours and lightning.

Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as the chances for severe weather are more pronounced.

Sunday looks to have a better chance for storms with the possibility of heavy rain later in the day, along with a chance for a few strong storms. Models seem to be indicating more of an organized line of embedded storms in the late afternoon/evening, as opposed to scattered storm activity all day, meaning the day could start rain-free but still cloudy and very humid.

Once storms arrive, expect flooding rain and lightning to be the biggest threats, though we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather with a chance of isolated severe wind gusts.

The National Weather Service has indicated that a Flood Watch will "probably" be necessary.

With this disturbance nearby, showers and storms will be likely Monday as well, especially early in the day. We'll get a little lull in the activity on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with finally a break from the swampy humidity.

Otherwise our sultry, stormy summer pattern continues.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 88

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 72

Monday: P.M. T-storms. High: 82, Low 68

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 89, Low 67

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 92, Low 68

Thursday: Sunny with a P.M. T-storm. High: 92, Low 66

Friday: Cooling off. High: 85. Low: 69.

