NEXT Weather: Still steamy and stormy; severe chance Sunday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning
NEXT Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning 01:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another partly sunny and steamy day to start the weekend! 

Morning clouds and fog mix out, then some sunshine, followed by pop-up afternoon/P.M. storms.

There isn't much of a lift mechanism for storms Saturday, so they will likely pulse up with daytime heating, possibly near a sea breeze boundary, and could produce heavy downpours.

thumbnail-storm-impacts.png
CBS News Philadelphia

While the risk for severe weather is very low, any storm could produce intense downpours and lightning.

Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as the chances for severe weather are more pronounced.

Sunday looks to have a better chance for storms with the possibility of heavy rain later in the day, along with a chance for a few strong storms. Models seem to be indicating more of an organized line of embedded storms in the late afternoon/evening, as opposed to scattered storm activity all day, meaning the day could start rain-free but still cloudy and very humid. 

Once storms arrive, expect flooding rain and lightning to be the biggest threats, though we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather with a chance of isolated severe wind gusts.

spc-outlook-d2.png
The region is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather Sunday CBS News Philadelphia

The National Weather Service has indicated that a Flood Watch will "probably" be necessary.

With this disturbance nearby, showers and storms will be likely Monday as well, especially early in the day.  We'll get a little lull in the activity on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with finally a break from the swampy humidity. 

Otherwise our sultry, stormy summer pattern continues.

thumbnail-vacation-3-day.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

thumbnail-7-day-am.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 88

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 72

Monday: P.M. T-storms. High: 82, Low 68

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 89, Low 67

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 92, Low 68

Thursday: Sunny with a P.M. T-storm. High: 92, Low 66

Friday: Cooling off. High: 85. Low: 69.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

