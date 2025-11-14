Watch CBS News
Local News

Ground stop issued for arriving flights at PHL due to ship in Delaware River blocking view of runway

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Read Full Bio
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for arriving flights at Philadelphia International Airport until at least 5:30 p.m. Friday because a ship in the Delaware River is preventing incoming planes from landing, according to an airport spokesperson.

A spokesperson said a ship anchored in the river is obstructing the view of approaching planes on one of the airport's runways for landing.

The ground stop is not impacting departures from PHL, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a tugboat is on scene working to move the ship up the river.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue