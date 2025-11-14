Ground stop issued for arriving flights at PHL due to ship in Delaware River blocking view of runway

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for arriving flights at Philadelphia International Airport until at least 5:30 p.m. Friday because a ship in the Delaware River is preventing incoming planes from landing, according to an airport spokesperson.

A spokesperson said a ship anchored in the river is obstructing the view of approaching planes on one of the airport's runways for landing.

The ground stop is not impacting departures from PHL, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a tugboat is on scene working to move the ship up the river.

This is a developing story and will be updated.