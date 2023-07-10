Frustrations grow as flights continue to be canceled, delayed at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to FlightAware, Philadelphia International Airport had more delays and cancellations than any other airport in the country Sunday.

The madness continued Monday as travelers worked to get to their home destinations as 157 flights have been delayed and more than 30 were canceled coming in or out of Philly.

"I just want to go home," Christine Gardner, of Denver, said.

That's the sentiment for thousands of travelers at Philadelphia International Airport as airlines are dealing with another day of massive delays and cancellations.

"We're seeing the residuals of canceled flights due to weather," Jana Tidwell, of AAA, said. "Traffic was snarled late [Sunday] because of the storm. Some people may have waited it out this morning."

Many people returning home from extended Fourth of July vacations met up against severe storms that soaked the Northeast, along with parts of Florida and Colorado.

Ian Willoughby was visiting family in New Jersey and was supposed to get back to Denver Sunday. Clearly, that didn't go as planned. His flight was pushed, causing him to miss a day of work.

"There weren't any direct flights today so we have to connect in Raleigh, we'll be working from the Raleigh airport for about five hours," Willoughby said.

Gardner also expressed frustrations about her canceled flight.

"They have no customer service, so you have to wait in line again. I get to the front and they are sorry, that's all they can tell us. They said go on the mobile app and the only thing available is out tomorrow evening," she said.

As flight interruptions continue, some travelers say certain airlines are not offering hotel vouchers or compensation to rebook flights on a different airline, leaving them scrambling to figure out accommodations.

"I can't afford any other airlines right now so kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place," Gardner said.

On top of long delays and canceled flights, nearby hotels are completely booked.

The Philadelphia Airport Marriot said they'd been booked for the last two months.

The Embassy Suites says their rooms sold out over the last two nights and are turning people away.