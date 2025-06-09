Philadelphia immigrant groups raise alarm over Trump administration's new federal travel ban

Philadelphia-area organizations that serve immigrant communities — many staffed by immigrants themselves — are voicing concern and fear following the rollout of the Trump administration's new federal travel ban.

The proclamation, signed June 4, went into effect Monday and blocks entry for nationals of 12 countries and imposes restrictions on seven others — many located in Africa and the Middle East.

There will be a full-entry ban on nationals (immigrant and nonimmigrant visas) from: Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Partial visa restrictions (B‑1/B‑2 tourist visas, F/M student visas, J exchange visas) apply to: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

"It says to the world that basically if you're in need, don't come to the United States," said Cathryn Miller-Wilson, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, which provides legal services to about 6,000 immigrants annually. "Every country on that list is a country from whom we accept refugees."

Miller-Wilson criticized the ban's focus on security, saying crime data does not support the premise.

"If you want communities to be safer, then you should be encouraging immigrants to come out of the shadows to report crimes that are committed against them," she said.

Marwan Kreidie, executive director of the Arab‑American Community Development Corporation, warned of potential economic fallout.

"If we are going to block them, we are going to hurt our own innovations. They are going to go somewhere else — to China, to Germany," Kreidie said.

Even U.S. citizens in immigrant communities say the atmosphere has grown tense. Emilio Buitrago, a Venezuelan-American and leader of Casa de Venezuela, said he and many others are living in fear.

"People like myself … have to walk out with my U.S. passport just because of my accent, because of my skin color," he said.

With one-third of HIAS's staff composed of immigrants or refugees, Miller-Wilson said this policy hits close to home for many. She shared that one of HIAS Pennsylvania's employees was hoping to welcome their parents from Afghanistan sometime this summer. Now those plans are in limbo.

"All of this is personal for them," she said.

The White House has allowed exceptions for lawful permanent residents, current visa holders, dual nationals using non-restricted passports, U.S. diplomats, major event participants, and persecution-targeted visa categories. Yet advocates warn the restrictions, messaging and implementation remain unclear.