25 bullets, gas can found after suspected arson in Hunting Park, Philadelphia: police

By Tom Dougherty, Fletcher Rumbaugh

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police claim someone shot at a house and then attempted to set it on fire overnight in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Emergency crews arrived at a house in the 3800 block of Marshall Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and found the porch on fire.

After putting out the flames, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators discovered multiple gunshots went through the front door, lodging into the walls inside.

marshall-street-fire.jpg
Philadelphia Police and Fire investigators found multiple gunshots went through the front door of a home in North Philadelphia, lodging into the walls inside. CBS News Philadelphia

Police found 25 shell casings from two separate guns. Small said at the scene the casings appeared to be rifle rounds.

Small said they're investigating it as a shooting and suspected arson after they found a gas can at the scene. 

Three adults and three young children inside the house were not hurt, Small said.

