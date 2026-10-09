Inside Philadelphia's "house of horrors": The complete breakdown What started as a traffic stop in June 2026 near the Philadelphia federal courthouse near Sixth and Market unravels into one of the city's most horrifying investigations. When a National Park Ranger approached a black BMW, they found fake DEA credentials, weapons and an unidentified woman. That stop has since led federal and local investigators to 417 W. Chew Ave. — a home now linked to seven missing women, terabytes of graphic video evidence stored on computer drives and a disturbing home laboratory. In this episode, investigative reporter Joe Holden speaks with Liz Crawford to break down how suspect Raymond "R.C." Horsch hid in plain sight as a self-published author and filmmaker, why his son Eugene remains silent in federal custody and how forensic teams are using K9s and chemical treatments, including luminol, to fully explore the property now known as Philadelphia's "house of horrors." More