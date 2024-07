PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 84-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The fire happened on the 2300 block of East Lehigh Avenue at 1:35 p.m.

Police said the man was found inside the house on the first floor unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m., according to police.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.