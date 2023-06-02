Philadelphia hospital forms task force to help curb gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Advocates took a stand against gun violence Friday at the Chester County Courthouse. Cease Fire PA wore orange as they held a rally to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Survivors and gun control advocates came together to honor those lost and pushing for the state legislature to pass more comprehensive gun safety measures.

Many hospitals in Philadelphia feel like a war zone with so many gunshot victims. The team At Jefferson's Einstein Medical Center is working hard to save lives in the hospital and the community.

"I didn't know if I was ever going to walk again," said Thomas Hunter.

Hunter was temporarily paralyzed after being shot in the abdomen three years ago.

"It can happen to anybody," he said.

Knowing the agony of gun violence, the 26-year-old now works at Jefferson's Einstein Medical Center, helping other victims and their families.

"I meet them where they're at. I instill them with hope, resiliency and empowerment," Hunter said.

Einstein's trauma center is ground zero for gun carnage. Hundreds of victims end up there and it's taking an emotional toll on the staff.

"Every single shift, they feel that burden of the constant gun violence in our city," said Sarah Misuro, who is a nurse. "It weighs very heavily on you – everybody."

Orange flowers are planted in front of the hospital for Gun Violence Awareness Day and people are being encouraged to wear orange to honor victims and their families.

"Our healthcare team struggles with this every day," said Juanita Way, with Jefferson Einstein Medical Center.

Desperate to do something, the team at Einstein sold t-shirts and raised $10,000 to buy gun locks that they're giving away in the hospital.

"We aren't making a dent in it, so we gotta figure out something to do," Way said.

Way, along with Einstein's gun violence prevention task force, thinks the gun locks can help protect children and reduce accidental shootings, as well as make gun owners more responsible.

For Way, who is a lifelong Philadelphian, it's personal.

"When you see your loved ones, when see community deteriorate, you can't sit back and not do something and this is the least we can do," she said.

Einstein's gun violence prevention task force has a number of community outreach efforts, including mental health services and Stop the Bleed training programs.