Philadelphia homeowner shoots, kills attempted intruder noticed on home's Ring camera

A homeowner shot and killed a man trying to break into his home in West Philadelphia on Monday night, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Police said the homeowners, a couple in their 60s, noticed a trespasser on their Ring camera who appeared to be tampering with the front door, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The homeowners then confronted the suspect, according to police.

Police believe the male homeowner fired at the suspect, hitting him in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the front door damaged and the Ring camera had been pulled out of the wall.

The couple is cooperating with police and it's not clear if any charges will be filed.