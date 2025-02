Trespasser shot and killed in Cobbs Creek neighborhood in West Philadelphia Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday, inside a home along Cobbs Creek Parkway. We're told the homeowners, a couple in their 60s, first noticed the alleged trespasser on their doorbell camera. One of them shot that intruder after they tried to break in through the front door.