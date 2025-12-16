Person in custody in connection with North Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed Uber passenger, police say

A person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia that killed a passenger inside an Uber, police said.

The fatal crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday at North 9th Street and West Girard Avenue, according to police.

Police were searching for Joseph Cini in connection with the deadly crash.

Police said Cini struck an Uber and killed a 63-year-old female passenger after he fled from a home on the 900 block of North Watts Street Monday. Police said the city's sheriff's office was attempting to serve a warrant on domestic assault charges when Cini took off from North Watts Street east on Girard Avenue.

Cini was driving a Nissan Maxima when he hit a red Jeep Patriot, police said. He then left the scene of the accident on foot on North 8th Street, according to police.

The 51-year-old Uber driver in the Jeep was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. The passenger inside suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:24 a.m.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Philadelphia police.