Person in custody in connection with North Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed Uber passenger, police say

Tom Ignudo
A person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia that killed a passenger inside an Uber, police said. 

The fatal crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday at North 9th Street and West Girard Avenue, according to police. 

Police were searching for Joseph Cini in connection with the deadly crash.

joseph-cini.jpg
Police said Joseph Cini struck an Uber and killed a 63-year-old female passenger after he fled from a home on the 900 block of North Watts Street Monday.   Philadelphia Police Department

Police said Cini struck an Uber and killed a 63-year-old female passenger after he fled from a home on the 900 block of North Watts Street Monday. Police said the city's sheriff's office was attempting to serve a warrant on domestic assault charges when Cini took off from North Watts Street east on Girard Avenue.

Cini was driving a Nissan Maxima when he hit a red Jeep Patriot, police said. He then left the scene of the accident on foot on North 8th Street, according to police.

The 51-year-old Uber driver in the Jeep was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. The passenger inside suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:24 a.m.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

