Philadelphia Health Commissioner talks air quality concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many people have questions during this unprecedented air pollution event. CBS News Philadelphia spoke with Philadelphia Health Commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, about what people need to know to be safe. 

"We do want everybody to continue to pay attention to this event... We are still in a code orange alert which means that the air can be unhealthy for sensitive groups. So that's young children, older adults, pregnant people and anybody with a heart or lung condition," said Bettigole.

Bettigole adds that you should pay attention to how you feel. Go inside if you have to and get medical attention if you feel like you need it. 

