21 members of Philadelphia street gangs charged in 2 dozen crimes, DA Larry Krasner says

Twenty-one members of four Philadelphia street gangs are charged in connection with two dozen crimes, including a murder, over two years, prosecutors said Thursday.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said the arrests involve members of four street groups based in South Philadelphia: The Senders, PNB, Close-Range Gang and 7th Street.

Krasner said the charges were the result of a collaborative effort to cut down on gun violence in the city. Last month, prosecutors charged 19 members of three other street gangs — Young Bag Chasers, Campers Campers Klapperz and Parkside Killers — in connection with shootings and homicides in the city.

"I need to be put on notice now to anybody who is in these groups, thinking about being in these groups, or wanting to take the place of these groups," Krasner said Thursday. "I have to put you on notice now."

The charges involve cases in 24 incidents, including one murder and 18 non-fatal shootings, throughout the city, largely in South Philly, between 2022 and 2024, investigators said. They said two suspects are in custody for the homicide.

High bail has been set for each of the 21 people charged, investigators said, with some facing bail upwards of $6 million and others being held without bail.

Investigators said 32 people were victimized in the incident, with the youngest being 16. The suspects range between 18 and 35 years old, Assistant District Attorney Adam Farraye said.

Farraye said the investigation began in 2023 and since then, "violent shootings and homicides in South Philadelphia have been effectively cut in half, according to Philadelphia law enforcement statistics."