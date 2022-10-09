Faith and Blue Weekend: Local leaders, police work toward finding solutions to Philly gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Faith based leaders have spent the past couple of days with police hoping to come up with solutions to Philadelphia's growing problem with deadly gun violence.

Twenty-four events were hosted across Philadelphia as part of a nationwide Faith and Blue Weekend.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw wore jeans and a T-shirt as she sat in on a round table with about a dozen young people – even sharing lunch with them about halfway through the session.

The conversation was very raw and honest, with faith leaders serving as moderators who emphasized that without conversation change can't happen.

Many of the young people shared powerful stories of very negative experiences with police either personally or for example watching a parent be incarcerated, sometimes on a regular basis as part of their childhood.

Many also spoke about how race and growing up in a certain neighborhood matter in how they feel when interacting with police.

"A lot of them carry this demeanor," one participant said. "This real crazy demeanor where instead of y'all working for you I'm patronized because you put that badge on. A lot of times I hear people tell a cop, 'If you took that badge off, what would happen?'"

"When do we give the opportunity for our young people to be heard? When do they have a voice? And when do we as the elders sit back and say, 'You know you're absolutely right,'" Outlaw said. "When do we just sit back and listen? And I think that's really important for us today."

Outlaw also encouraged the teens in that room to consider a career as an officer to help break some of the cycles they've experienced.

On Monday, the 6th District will host a Faith and Blue event at 2 p.m. at the Rodeph Synagogue on Broad Street.

