Friday in Philadelphia region will be sunny with low humidity as Labor Day weekend begins. Here's the forecast.

The weekend is nearly upon us, and Mother Nature plans on delivering award-winning conditions for the final weekend of August in the Philadelphia region. Morning low temps will be in the 50s with daytime highs in the mid-upper 70s to near 80 degrees. No rainfall is forecast for the entire four days.

It's pretty rare to have these kinds of conditions for Labor Day weekend. In fact, when we look at morning lows in the 50s for Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, that has only happened nine times in the history of record keeping in Philadelphia, according to stats that go back go back 150 years.

The last time it occurred was in 1987, when the low temps were 56, 57 and 56, respectively from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

As we look ahead to next week, the relatively mild pattern continues for the kiddos going back to school on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. The next chance of rain doesn't look to be until next Thursday as a weather system moves in from the south. It could be interesting for the Eagles-Cowboys game.

We need the rain, though. The newest drought monitor has a few added areas in "abnormally dry" conditions. Not a big deal now, but with little rain in sight, it will need to be monitored.

The tropics are relatively quiet as well with only one area of interest from the National Hurricane Center, giving it a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. That cluster of storms is just off the western coast of Africa, so even if it develops, it will take quite some time to get to this side of the Atlantic.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sun, cloud mix. High 80, Low 63.

Saturday: Refreshing. High 76, Low 57.

Sunday: Nice and sunny. High 79, Low 58.

Monday: Beautiful. High 80, Low 58.

Tuesday: Great back to school. High 81, Low 60.

Wednesday: Staying nice. High 81, Low 58.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 79, Low 60.

