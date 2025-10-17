Friday will be cold, but the Philadelphia region will warm up over the weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday in the Philadelphia region will be similar to Thursday, but it will be just a bit colder to start the day.

Not quite freezing, but it will be widespread in the upper 30s and low 40s. Be ready to bundle up for your Friday night high school football games.

The weekend will warm up as our next weather maker approaches. Saturday will be near 70, while Sunday will feature increasing clouds, southerly winds and temps in the mid-upper 70s.

Sunday night into early Monday morning will bring our next round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Most should be during the overnight hours, but we will update you as the system moves closer. One model is a bit more aggressive and has showers lingering into parts of the day on Monday, but we'll keep you posted.

After that, we'll have another chance of rain next Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny. High 64, Low 43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 68, Low 45.

Sunday: Late showers. High 77, Low 53.

Monday: Morning showers. High 65, Low 55.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 69, Low 51.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low of 53.

Thursday: Sunny, cool. High 64, Low 46.

