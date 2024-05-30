Police ask for public's help in search for driver of fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find the driver accused of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man Wednesday night in Frankford. Philadelphia police say they believe the car that hit him is a silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander, a model between the years of 2016 and 2020.

They say the SUV should have some damage to the front as well as near the driver's side wheel.

Police have reviewed surveillance video showing the crash that happened just before midnight on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say the 44-year-old man was attempting to cross the street when he stumbled and tripped in the street, and that's when he was hit by that silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander, which was traveling eastbound on Torresdale Avenue.

Captain Robert Heinzeroth with the crash investigation division says the surveillance video they've seen shows the driver trying to avoid the 44-year-old man before he was hit.

That gives them more reason to believe the driver had to have known they hit someone, Heinzeroth said.

"It did appear in the video that the brake lights came on. It looked like they may have taken evasive action to try to avoid," Heinzeroth said. "But based on the damage to the vehicle, based on the parts that we recovered, the driver would certainly have to know that he struck."

Police say they are waiting to notify the family before they share the identity of the 44-year-old killed in this crash, but they did say he was not from the Philadelphia area.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the driver or the SUV to give them a call.