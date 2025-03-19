Thursday is the first day of spring — and it'll rain in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Tracking storms on the first day of spring in Philadelphia on Thursday

Wednesday was a picture-perfect end to winter in the Philadelphia region with sunshine and a high of 72 degrees, the warmest day of the year so far. It was the warmest day since Nov. 11, 2024.

Well, we hope you had a chance to soak up the sun because changes begin Thursday on the first day of spring.

Thursday will bring clouds, fog and late-day rain with a few storms, but at least it will still be mild in the mid-60s.

CBS News Philadelphia

While severe weather isn't expected, heavy rain at times, along with a rumble of thunder or two, is possible during the evening hours. Keep that in mind if you have any plans. You also may want to check to see if you left anything outside from Wednesday's gorgeous conditions that can't get wet.

After Thursday's weather maker, the typical rollercoaster weather of spring will set in with temperature swings between the 50s and 60s through early next week.

Friday will be windy and considerably colder, however, that means we're just back to "normal" after a few days near record highs.

CBS News Philadelphia

Outdoor plans are a go this weekend with dry conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. It'll be in the low 60s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.

Maybe it's a good time to prep the flower beds. Just don't plant outside yet, a few cold nights may still be ahead.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Morning fog, late rain. High of 67, low of 43.

Friday: Windy, some sun. High of 56, low of 39.

Saturday: Clouds to sun. High of 63, low of 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 51, low of 33.

Monday: Periods of rain. High of 60, low of 39.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High of 59, low of 42.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 51, low of 35.

