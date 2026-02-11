Man killed, others displaced after fire in Mayfair, Philadelphia

A man was killed and several residents were displaced Tuesday night after a fire tore through a triplex building in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Teesdale Street, just off Cottman Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Officials said crews saw smoke coming from the first floor of the home. The man who died in the blaze was the only person living on the first floor.

There's no word on a cause of the fire or the man's identity.