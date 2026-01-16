Fire tears through Bella Vista restaurant in Feltonville section of Philadelphia

Fire crews are on the scene of a burning restaurant in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 is live over the scene as firefighters battle flames at the Bella Vista Restaurant on Whitaker Avenue near Hunting Park Avenue. Watch Chopper 3 on our YouTube page.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

There's no word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured. Crews were called out before 4 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.