Investigation underway after ATM at Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia exploded, fire officials say

Taylor Hospital in Delaware County officially closes its doors | Digital Brief

Taylor Hospital in Delaware County officially closes its doors | Digital Brief

Taylor Hospital in Delaware County officially closes its doors | Digital Brief

An investigation is underway after an ATM at a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood exploded early Saturday morning.

Crews from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the New Diamond Chinese Restaurant on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an explosion. After arriving, they found an ATM inside the building with heavy damage and smoke indicating an explosion.

A similar incident happened in December 2024 when suspects blew up part of an ATM at a sausage shop in the city's Northern Liberties section. In that incident, the metal safe inside the machine was not breached, and no money was stolen, police previously said.

Fire officials told CBS News Philadelphia that no one was injured during the Saturday morning incident. It's unclear if any money was taken or if any arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal is now investigating.