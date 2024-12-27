Suspects blow up part of ATM at sausage shop in Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia, police say

Thieves don't get away with cash after attempt to blow up ATM in Philadelphia

Police are looking for suspects after they say an explosive device was put into an ATM and detonated in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tells CBS Philadelphia just before 1:30 a.m. police were called to the 1200 block of North Delaware Avenue for reports of an ATM that exploded.

When officers arrived they found debris from the machine scattered around the area as far as 50 feet away in front of Johnny's Hots, across from Penn Treaty Park. The business' social media accounts say Johnny's Hots is closed for the holidays and returning in the new year.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal as well as the bomb squad were called to the scene and are investigating.

Small said investigators believe it was a powerful explosive device due to the severity of the damage done to the ATM. However, it does not appear that the metal safe inside the machine was breached, and no money was stolen.

Investigators are checking multiple surveillance cameras in the area for more on potential suspects.

The Philadelphia Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force is also investigating this incident. No injuries were reported.