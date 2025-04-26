Taylor Hospital in Delaware County officially closes its doors | Digital Brief Taylor Hospital in Delaware County officially closed its doors Saturday morning. The owner of the Crozer Health system has been in financial trouble, and last-minute deals to save the hospital have all failed. Saturday also marks the last day of the 2025 Penn Relays. Plus, wet weather could play a big role in containing the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia Anchor Jan Carabeo has the top headlines for the Philadelphia area, and Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your latest forecast for Saturday, April 26, 2025.