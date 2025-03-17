Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dead, woman rescued during fire at home in Philadelphia's Kensington section, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

1 killed, 1 rescued in Kensington rowhome fire
1 killed, 1 rescued in Kensington rowhome fire 00:14

A person died and a woman was rescued during a fire at a home in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Monday, the city's fire department said. 

Crews responded to a home on the 900 block of East Schiller Street for the fire just before 6:45 a.m.

According to the fire department, the woman was rescued from the roof. She was treated by EMS and placed in stable condition at the hospital. 

A second person was found dead inside the home, the fire department said. The victim's identity isn't known at this time. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

A preliminary search of the house indicated smoke detectors weren't working inside the home during the fire.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.