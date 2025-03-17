Person dead, woman rescued during fire at home in Philadelphia's Kensington section, officials say

A person died and a woman was rescued during a fire at a home in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Monday, the city's fire department said.

Crews responded to a home on the 900 block of East Schiller Street for the fire just before 6:45 a.m.

According to the fire department, the woman was rescued from the roof. She was treated by EMS and placed in stable condition at the hospital.

A second person was found dead inside the home, the fire department said. The victim's identity isn't known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A preliminary search of the house indicated smoke detectors weren't working inside the home during the fire.