Philadelphia Fire Department to install free smoke detectors in areas surrounding recent fatal fires

The Philadelphia Fire Department is set to visit neighborhoods that recently experienced fatal fires to distribute and install smoke alarms this week, according to a news release.

The department has already responded to several fatal fires this year, and this targeted approach is intended to support communities dealing with tragedy and make sure they have what they need to prevent fires, the fire department said.

Teams will visit the following locations:

Monday: 1500 block of Wayside Road (10 a.m.), 2000 block of Madison Street (12 p.m.)

Tuesday: 2200 block of Natrona Street (10 a.m.), 4100 block of North Broad Street (12 p.m.)

Wednesday: 2500 block of North 12th Street (1 p.m.)

Thursday: 5400 block of Regent Street (10 a.m.)

Firefighters will talk to residents, share fire safety information and install smoke alarms in homes for free, according to the fire department.

A neighbor ran into a home on fire on Wayside Road in Somerton in January and was able to rescue an 85-year-old woman, but her husband did not survive. A man's body was found inside an apartment following a fire on Jan. 31 on the 4100 block of North Broad Street, sources said. On 12th Street, one person died in a rowhome fire in early February, and on Regent Street, one person died in a fire last week that fire officials say was likely a case of arson.

Leaders from the Philadelphia Fire Department, members of the department's Fire Prevention and Code Division and people from the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania will be on hand during the visits.