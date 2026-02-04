Deadly Southwest Philadelphia fire being investigated as arson, police say

A deadly fire at a rowhome in Southwest Philadelphia early Wednesday morning is being investigated as arson, according to police.

A 25-year-old died after he was pulled from the burning rowhome, police said.

Philadelphia fire and police were called to a blaze in the 5400 block of Regent Street, near Kingsessing Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. for a report of residents being trapped inside a burning home, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said the man was rescued from the flames and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died around 2:30 a.m. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police said they're looking at it as a possible arson.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 2 a.m.