Man's body found inside burned apartment building in North Philadelphia, sources say

A man's body was found inside a burned apartment building in North Philly after a fire broke out Saturday morning, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a four-story apartment building fire on the 4100 block of North Broad Street, just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames coming from the third floor.

About 160 Philadelphia Fire Department members were called to respond to the scene after a second alarm was pulled.

Due to the freezing temperatures, wind and safety concerns, an exterior-only attack was initiated. Salt and sand trucks were also called to the scene due to the amount of ice from the water.

During the firefight, the fourth floor partially collapsed.

The fire was placed under control at 10:55 a.m.

Firefighters said two people, a civilian and a firefighter, went to the hospital for evaluation. Both are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.