Crews battling fire at church in North Philadelphia near Girard College

Crews are battling a fire at a church in North Philadelphia near Girard College on Monday night.

The fire is located at United Baptist Church at the intersection of North 25th and West Thompson streets. About 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members are at the fire and crews first responded to the blaze just after 7:30 p.m., fire officials said.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.