Philadelphia named finalist to host 2028 Democratic National Convention

Philadelphia joins Boston and Denver as finalists to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, city officials announced Thursday.

The announcement comes as the Democratic National Committee enters the final stage of its selection process.

Philadelphia's selection as a finalist follows a visit by top DNC officials to judge the city's readiness and capacity to host the convention.

The visit included DNC Chair Ken Martin, who came to Philadelphia in the spring as the city was ramping up preparations for major events, including America250, the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game.

Philadelphia last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was the party's presidential nominee. She ultimately lost the election to Donald Trump, who was elected to his first term as president.

In a statement, Mayor Cherelle Parker said in part:

"Becoming a finalist for the 2028 DNC Convention is a tremendous honor for the City of Philadelphia and for our entire Commonwealth," Parker said. "We have shown to the Democratic Party and the nation that Philadelphia has the experience, infrastructure, partnerships, and energy to deliver an exceptional convention. There is no better place for the Democratic Party to celebrate our nation's shared history and present a bold vision for its future than Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy. We are ready to welcome the Democratic Party and the nation back to our city."

The 2028 Democratic National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 7–10, 2028.