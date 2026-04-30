Philadelphia eyes 2028 Democratic National Convention as party leaders tour the city

Philadelphia leaders want the city to be the center of Democratic politics in 2028 with a bid to host the next Democratic National Convention.

David L. Cohen, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada and president of Pick Pennsylvania, the group tasked with courting the DNC, put their pitch in the simplest of terms.

"We've done it before. And we can do it again. And that, in a nutshell Mr. Chairman, is our case," said Cohen, talking to Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin.

But make no mistake, city officials say they are making a big push to bring the political spectacle back to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I can tell you, they have truly rolled out the blue carpet for all of us," Martin said.

Party leaders are in town this week getting a tour of the city, including a welcome by the Mummers. On Thursday, officials toured Xfinity Mobile Arena, which would serve as the center for the convention.

Much of the conversations center around planning and logistics for an event that will draw tens of thousands over a few days. City officials highlighted upgrades to the arena, infrastructure enhancements and a large union workforce. They also pointed to experience hosting large-scale events, including this year's America 250 celebrations.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, though, said showcasing the pieces of Philly that no other city can offer is equally important.

"We're happy that you get a chance to see our grit, to see our hustle and the pride that makes Philly so unique," Parker said.

Political conventions give parties a major national platform, and are often the biggest opportunity to showcase their Presidential nominee to American voters. Aside from the pomp and politics, though, these massive events can also bring an economic boom to host cities.

"With over 35,000 delegates, guests and members of the press in attendance, the Democratic National Convention helps showcase its host city as a world-class destination," Martin said.

Philadelphia has competition, however. The DNC has narrowed its list of finalist cities to five, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Denver. Cohen said Philadelphia leaders aren't concerned with what presentations other cities may be making, and are focusing on their pitch. He said they'll rely on the unique things they can offer and their experience, as they make their case.

"There has never been a better time to Pick Pennsylvania to host the next Democratic National Convention," Cohen said.

Republicans, meanwhile, made their decision on a host site all the way back in 2023. The GOP convention in 2028 is slated to be held in Houston.

The specter of 2016

Philadelphia is no stranger to hosting major political conventions. Republicans have brought their nomination party to Philadelphia a handful of times, most recently in 2000 when the party chose George W. Bush as its candidate.

The Democratic National Convention was most recently in Philadelphia in 2016, the year Hillary Clinton won the party's nomination. That year turned out to be a stunning defeat for Democrats, as President Trump won his first term in office.

Philadelphia officials, however, dismissed the notion that the 2016 loss will hurt the city's chances of hosting in 2028.

"I don't think our Democratic candidate was successful in 2024 either. So does that mean Chicago's out of the running too?" said Cohen, referencing Kamala Harris' defeat in the last presidential election after the convention was held there.

Instead, officials contend Philadelphia has a chance to look ahead, particularly off the heels of celebrating America's 250th birthday this year.

"The importance of being here in Philadelphia is to chart the course for the future," Parker said.

Political advantage to Philly?

DNC officials will consider a range of factors when choosing the host site for 2028. They'll tour arenas and check on hotel capacity, logistics, and more.

But politics could play a role as well.

"To be holding your convention in the swingiest of swing states, the largest of swing states, it can't be a disadvantage," Cohen said.

Pennsylvania has served as the proverbial swing state in presidential elections, flipping between the two parties over the last four elections. Rolling out a new presidential candidate and having a sea of party leaders on the ground in a virtual must-win state could give an edge.

Parker pointed to the broader state appeal, noting the organizing committee was named Pick Pennsylvania, not Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia is the city, the host city, but this is about the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Parker said. "This is about rural, urban, suburban Pennsylvania."

On the finalists list, Boston and Denver are in reliably Democratic states, as is Chicago, which also hosted the party's last convention.

Atlanta does reside in battleground Georgia, a state Democrats won in 2020 then lost four years later.

Historically, battleground states also aren't more likely to pull conventions. While the DNC did choose cities like Milwaukee in 2020, Philly in 2016, and even Charlotte in 2012, reliably blue places like New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Denver have all gotten the nod since 1992.

The DNC did not give a timeline of when they would choose a host city for 2028. The convention is scheduled for Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2028.