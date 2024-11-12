Philadelphia doctors and scientists encourage young women to pursue STEM careers at Penn event

Philadelphia students learn about STEM careers from local doctors, scientists at Penn Medicine

Dozens of young women from the Philadelphia School District had a special day Tuesday at Penn Medicine, where they were encouraged to pursue careers that are traditionally dominated by men.

This program bridges the gap between education and industry with a hands-on experience aimed at getting young women interested in STEM careers — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

These Philadelphia high school students are learning how to program miniature computers called Ozobots.

With smart markers, they programmed the Ozobots to move in certain ways.

Penn cardiologist Helene Glassberg is also with the American Heart Association, which sponsored the STEM Goes Red event at Penn Medicine.

"It's a really important endeavor," Glassberg said. Studies show women are less likely to go into the fields of science and technology.

In addition to hearing from doctors and scientists, the 140 students also got to have immersive experiences in a variety of STEM fields.

"We want to motivate these women to change the current statistics," Glassberg said. "Women are underrepresented in all the fields of STEM."

Seventeen-year-old Tajanay Wilson hopes to be part of a new generation where women embrace STEM careers.

"I enjoy science, I really do," Wilson said.

Anaaje Booker-Neal, a senior at Lankenau High School nicknamed her Ozobot Isabell, and after a little practice they were working in sync.

"I've always had an interest in science, but seeing the coding has made me more excited about it," Booker-Neal said.

Aiming for a career as a labor and delivery nurse, she is eager to learn more about STEM.

The students came from schools across the city. Many said they were interested in careers in medicine, where a background in STEM will be helpful.