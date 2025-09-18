Man seen on surveillance video shooting at fleeing woman in Feltonville section of Philadelphia

Philadelphia police search for a man seen firing at a fleeing woman 10 times in Feltonville

Philadelphia police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video shooting at a woman across a residential street as she runs away from him.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, on the 4800 block of Lawrence Street, just off Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

The woman was walking down the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when she noticed a black Nissan Juke parked with its flashers on. The vehicle began to roll toward her and she began to walk away. Then a man got out of the vehicle and began to follow her, and she took off running, Capt. John Craig of the Northwest Detective Division said in a news conference on Thursday.

That's when the masked man began running toward her with a gun in his hand.

"I heard the noise and my daughter ran out," a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who said she is the block captain, shared that she and her daughter helped the woman run for safety into her home.

The video, a compilation of several different pieces of surveillance video, released by police Thursday shows the woman running onto Lawrence Street as the man chases after her, firing a gun. Police said he fired at the woman 10 times. The woman was able to get away and was not injured.

Other surveillance video then shows the man getting into a Nissan Juke vehicle that drives away from the scene, and was last seen heading southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard from 5th Street.

"If she didn't run in my house, she would be killed or somewhere...she would have gotten shot because he was running behind her," the neighbor said.

She said the woman was shaken up but not physically hurt.

The full surveillance video is available on the Philadelphia Police YouTube page. Anyone who sees the suspect should contact 911. Tips can be submitted at 215-686-TIPS or call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5 feet 7 inches in height with a sweatshirt pulled over his face and white gloves.

The victim told police she didn't know who was chasing her. Police are searching for both the driver and shooter, along with a motive.

The neighbor said it's a good thing she was in the right place at the right time.

"It's good for your door to open sometimes because it could have saved someone's life," she said. "And my door was one of the doors open to save her life that morning."