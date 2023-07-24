Watch CBS News
Woman shot dead in car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 500 block of East Louden Street just before 6 p.m., according to police. 

Authorities said the woman was shot twice in the chest and once in the face by people in a white-colored SUV, according to police. She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. 

No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time, according to police. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 6:38 PM

