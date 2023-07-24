Woman shot dead in car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of East Louden Street just before 6 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the woman was shot twice in the chest and once in the face by people in a white-colored SUV, according to police. She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time, according to police.