Philadelphia region could hit 60 degrees Tuesday as warm week continues. Here's the weather forecast.

Our long-awaited warming trend has begun in the Philadelphia region. After a sunny and mild day on Monday, we'll be pushing the 60 degree mark on Tuesday with the help of some southerly winds.

Many more clouds will be around ahead of a weather maker that could bring a few showers mainly northwest of the city. But generally speaking, the Delaware Valley is looking dry.

CBS News Philadelphia

While it will be a few degrees cooler, Wednesday should bring a sun-filled sky, thus another relatively beautiful day. Then, we move to our NEXT WEATHER MAKER on Thursday, which will be a rain event as a second front moves through. The timing of the storm is generally midday and rainfall totals look relatively low, so severe weather and flooding is not expected.

February ends Friday with a quiet and seasonably mild day. March may come in more like a lamb than a lion on Saturday with highs in the 50s again. But a cold front will arrive at night. Sunday, the second day of meteorological spring, may be more lion-like with highs dropping to the upper 30s and a rain or snow shower early in the day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Enjoy the mild temps the next few days. While many of us have spring fever, Mother Nature isn't quite done with us yet.

Average snow in March is 3.5 inches, and while the past few years have seen little to no snow, we had more than 15 inches of snow in Philly in 2018, so we'll keep our guard up!

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 60, low 37.

Wednesday: Feelin' like spring. High 57, low 37.

Thursday: Tracking showers. High 59, low 42.

Friday: Cooler. High 48, low 37.

Saturday: Mixed skies, mild. High 56, low 35.

Sunday: Back to reality. High 36, low 29.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 41, low 21.

