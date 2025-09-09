Philadelphia Fashion Incubator showcases fall designs in historic Fabric Row

Philadelphia's fashion scene is stepping into the spotlight, and this time, it's in the heart of historic Fabric Row.

The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator is hosting its Stylist and Influencer Event Tuesday afternoon at 706 S. 4th Street. This year's focus is on how fashion and business go hand-in-hand.

Executive Director Elissa Bloom says it's about more than the runway.

"It's all about celebrating our designers' fall collections. They are also bridging the gap between business and creativity. It's all about building designers' businesses—taking them from where they're at and getting them to that next level of success and sustainability." Bloom said.

Jen Su, PFI ambassador, says the incubator gives emerging designers an essential platform.

"Bringing these design talents to the forefront of sustainable entrepreneurship—and giving them the mentoring advice and industry insight that we can provide to make it really sustainable for them."

One of those designers is Priscilla Carvalho of Priscilla Couture, who dressed Su in a striking custom piece.

Carvalho described it as "a custom-made corset—Home Depot meets couture."

Also featured was Jamel Workman of J Workman Millinery, who brought classic style with a twist.

"This year we're doing three different styles of hats: a cattleman, a center crease, and a fedora. To whom the hat tells the whole story—without the coronation of a king, he is nothing until he's crowned."

With six designers in residence, the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator continues to prove that the future of fashion in Philadelphia is bold, creative, and ready for the global stage.

The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator Stylist and Influencer Event is happening Tuesday at 12 p.m. at PFI's studio on Fabric Row in Queen Village.