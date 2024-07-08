Watch CBS News
Suspect in triple shooting near Fashion District in Philadelphia turns himself in, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect in a shooting that injured three people in early June in Center City has turned himself in, Philadelphia police said Monday. 

Tahjir Williams, 24, will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault and related offenses after he allegedly shot three people on June 2 just before 11:30 p.m. on South 9th Street in Philadelphia near the Fashion District mall, according to police. 

Two of the shooting victims – a 22-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman – were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition at the time. A 43-year-old woman was in "critical but stable condition" at Jefferson as well, police said.

