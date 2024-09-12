Philadelphia bids farewell to Frankie Beverly with celebration on street named in his honor

Fans of Frankie Beverly danced the night away on the street the R&B icon grew up on

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Those who knew and loved Frankie Beverly danced the night away to celebrate his life Thursday. They say this is exactly how he would want to be remembered — with a party.

The soulful singer with Philadelphia roots died earlier this week.

The crowd gathered on Frankie Beverly Way in the Somerville section of the city.

They released balloons into the air in his honor and shared memories as they danced to his song "Before I Let Go."

CBS Philadelphia

"Frankie Beverly really has been not only a part of Philadelphia but really the soundtrack to our lives, so losing him, it hurts, but he has given us so much to be joyful about," Cindy Bass said.

Beverly was with the band Maze, and people we spoke with say his songs brought joy and soul to every occasion. They say they are going to miss him.

His timeless songs reached generations. He inspired everyone who heard his music and always brought a smile on the dance floor.

"He showed a lot of us that there is a way out. He showed us that no matter what we put our minds to to try and do things, we can be successful," Robert Holman said.

"If he wasn't talking, he was singing," Glenn Garrett said. "He was a happy-go-lucky guy and we love him and we are going to miss him and he deserves this celebration. God love him."

And while everyone said they will miss Beverly, they said his music will live on forever.

"We lost a legend, but his music will always remain in our hearts," said Yvonne Gray-Winkfield from West Philly.