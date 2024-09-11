Frankie Beverly, R&B singer and Philadelphia native, dies at 77, family announces

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary R&B singer and Philadelphia native Frankie Beverly has passed away. He was 77.

His family shared the heartbreaking news Tuesday morning on Instagram.

According to the post, Beverly, whose real name is Howard Stanley Beverly, passed away on Monday, Sept. 10.

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends," the post read.

The family has not shared details regarding Beverly's death and has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Beverly got his start in music early, performing as a soloist in church while growing up in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood. As a teen, he sang with an ensemble called "The Silhouettes" before forming his own doo-wop group, "The Blenders."

He formed the group "Raw Soul" in Philly in 1970, which would eventually become known as "Frankie Beverly and Maze." Beverly then moved to San Francisco where he worked with legend Marvin Gaye, according to Beverly's website.

"The Motown master would take the group under his wing and it was Gaye who suggested the group change their name. Frankie Beverly and Maze was born," the website read.

Beverly was the lead singer, songwriter, producer and founder of the band Frankie Beverly and Maze.

In May, Beverly, along with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Councilmember Cindy Bass and community members, gathered for the street dedication of "Frankie Beverly Way" in East Germantown.

"This is to someone who has made a significant contribution to the lives of Philadelphians," Bass said during the dedication. "Anyone who knows music knows that Philadelphia is a music town, and Frankie has made such a contribution."