Philadelphia adds 15 schools to extended day, extended year program, bringing total to 40

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mayor Parker announces expansion of extended care at Philadelphia public schools
Another 15 Philadelphia schools have been announced in an expansion to the city's extended day, extended year program. 

A total of 40 schools now offer the extended before- and after-school care and camps during winter, spring and summer breaks.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the new additions in a news conference with officials from local charter schools and the School District of Philadelphia.

The public schools on the list are: 

  •  Anne Frank School

  • Frances Willard School

  • Edward Steel School

  • James Rhoads School

  • Delaplaine McDaniel School

  • Edwin Forrest School

  • James Lowell School

  • Roberto Clemente School

  • Lewis Cassidy Academics Plus School

  • Tanner Duckrey School

And the charter schools on the list are:

  • Wissahickon Charter

  • Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter

  • Esperanza Academy Charter

  • General David B. Birney Charter

  • Universal Alcorn Charter

Parker previously stated the program is aimed at keeping students sharp through the summer. The pilot program began with 25 schools before Friday's expansion.

