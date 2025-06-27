Philadelphia adds 15 schools to extended day, extended year program, bringing total to 40
Another 15 Philadelphia schools have been announced in an expansion to the city's extended day, extended year program.
A total of 40 schools now offer the extended before- and after-school care and camps during winter, spring and summer breaks.
Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the new additions in a news conference with officials from local charter schools and the School District of Philadelphia.
The public schools on the list are:
Anne Frank School
Frances Willard School
Edward Steel School
James Rhoads School
Delaplaine McDaniel School
Edwin Forrest School
James Lowell School
Roberto Clemente School
Lewis Cassidy Academics Plus School
Tanner Duckrey School
And the charter schools on the list are:
Wissahickon Charter
Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter
Esperanza Academy Charter
General David B. Birney Charter
Universal Alcorn Charter
Parker previously stated the program is aimed at keeping students sharp through the summer. The pilot program began with 25 schools before Friday's expansion.