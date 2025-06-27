Philadelphia adds 15 schools to extended day, extended year program, bringing total to 40

Another 15 Philadelphia schools have been announced in an expansion to the city's extended day, extended year program.

A total of 40 schools now offer the extended before- and after-school care and camps during winter, spring and summer breaks.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the new additions in a news conference with officials from local charter schools and the School District of Philadelphia.

The public schools on the list are:

Anne Frank School

Frances Willard School

Edward Steel School

James Rhoads School

Delaplaine McDaniel School

Edwin Forrest School

James Lowell School

Roberto Clemente School

Lewis Cassidy Academics Plus School

Tanner Duckrey School

And the charter schools on the list are:

Wissahickon Charter

Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter

Esperanza Academy Charter

General David B. Birney Charter

Universal Alcorn Charter

Parker previously stated the program is aimed at keeping students sharp through the summer. The pilot program began with 25 schools before Friday's expansion.