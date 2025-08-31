Woman jumps from second-story window as flames tear through North Philadelphia home

A woman was forced to jump from a second-story window as flames overtook a rowhome in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia fire officials said the flames broke out at a rowhome on the 200 block of East Stella Street around 1:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, authorities said the structure was already fully engulfed in flames.

Crews ultimately found the woman and brought her to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the fire was placed under control around 2 a.m. There is no word yet on whether any others were injured.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office.