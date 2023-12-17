What time do the Eagles play? Can Philadelphia clinch a playoff spot in Week 15?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pressure is on for the Philadelphia Eagles to end their losing streak when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in prime time Monday night.

And even though Seattle (6-7) is the first team with a losing record Philadelphia has faced since Week 8, the game will still be a tough test for the 10-3 Eagles, who have lost seven straight to the Seahawks and haven't won in Seattle since 2008.

Here's what to know heading into Week 15.

When do the Eagles play this week?

Originally, the Eagles and Seahawks were scheduled to play on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the game was flexed to Monday, Dec. 18 back in November.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET.

Roster news for Week 15

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was downgraded to questionable for Monday's game because of an illness, the team confirmed Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Head Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed cornerback Darius Slay will not play Monday after having arthroscopic knee surgery. It's unclear how long Slay will be out.

RELATED: 5 questions Eagles must answer for Week 15 showdown with Seahawks: Who replaces Darius Slay?

What does Philadelphia's playoff picture look like?

Week 15 comes with another chance for the Birds to clinch a playoff spot. The Eagles would clinch a playoff berth if:

Eagles win or tie, OR Green Bay loses + Atlanta loses or ties + Los Angeles Rams lose or tie, OR Green Bay loses + Atlanta loses or ties + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins, OR Tampa Bay loses + Minnesota loses or ties + Rams lose or tie, OR Tampa loses + Minnesota loses or ties + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins, OR Minnesota loses or ties + Atlanta loses or ties + Rams lose, OR Minnesota loses or ties + Atlanta loses or ties + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins, OR Tampa-Green Bay tie + Rams lose or tie, OR Tampa-Green Bay tie + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins

The Eagles have a chance to take the NFC East if they win the rest of their games and end the season with a 14-3 record, no matter what happens with the Cowboys. Currently, the Cowboys and Eagles are one and two, respectively, in the NFC East.

If the Eagles win out and the San Francisco 49ers lose one of their final four games, Philadelphia has home-field advantage in the NFC.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles fans frustrated after 2 straight losses: "They better get on it"

Who's left on the Eagles schedule?

Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 16: New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 25 at 4:20 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: at New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7, time TBD