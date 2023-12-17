Philadelphia Eagles clinch playoff berth after 49ers win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have secured a spot in the playoffs, thanks to the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

This will be the Birds' third straight playoff appearance.

"Just the first step," the team account posted on X Sunday evening.

The Eagles have a chance to take the NFC East if they win the rest of their games and end the season with a 14-3 record, no matter what happens with the Cowboys. Currently, the Cowboys and Eagles are one and two, respectively, in the NFC East.

If the Eagles win out and the San Francisco 49ers lose one of their final four games, Philadelphia has home-field advantage in the NFC.

The Eagles will play the Seahawks in Seattle Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been downgraded to questionable for that game because of sickness.

Who's left on the Eagles schedule?

Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 16: New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 25 at 4:20 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: at New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7, time TBD