Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts questionable vs Seahawks, team confirms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of an illness, the team confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press sources reported earlier in the day that sources said Hurts was traveling to Seattle separately from the team, which the Eagles also confirmed in a social media post.

The Eagles (10-3) have lost two straight games, first against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 and then against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. A win Monday night would secure Philadelphia the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks (6-7) and win their final three games.

Seattle is the first team with a losing record Philadelphia has faced since Week 8, though the west coast match will still be a tough test for the Eagles, who have lost seven straight to the Seahawks and haven't won in Seattle since 2008.Darius

The Eagles and Seahawks were originally scheduled to play on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the game was flexed to Monday, Dec. 18, the first time the NFL has ever flexed a Monday Night Football game.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.