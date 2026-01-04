Eagles host Commanders in regular season finale, McKee starting at quarterback

Clad in Kelly Green, the Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) will wrap up their regular season at home Sunday against the Washington Commanders (4-12).

The division rivals met just two weeks ago, when the Birds beat Washington 29-18 and clinched the NFC East title for the second year in a row.

With a playoff run already in the works, the Eagles are resting several starters Sunday. Here's what fans need to know as Week 18 gets underway.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff between the Eagles and Commanders is 4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

The game will be broadcast on CBS News Philadelphia and Paramount Plus.

How can the Eagles clinch the No. 2 seed in the playoffs?

To secure the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs, the Eagles will need to beat the Commanders, and the Chicago Bears need to lose to the Detroit Lions.

If the Eagles lose Sunday, they'll get the No. 3 seed. Philadelphia is the only NFC East team to make the playoffs this season.

Is Jalen Hurts starting Sunday?

To keep him healthy for the playoffs, head coach Nick Sirianni announced quarterback Jalen Hurts will rest on Sunday. Tanner McKee will get his first start of the season and fill in for Hurts.

"It's not a guarantee that we can get the two seed, but I can guarantee that I can rest the starters," Sirianni said. "We're going in there to try and win the game with some guys who haven't played a ton of snaps on offense and defense but obviously have contributed. I felt like that was the best thing for the football team."

The team plans to rest some other starters, while others will have limited playing time. Some starters will also dress for the game to meet the required number of active players.

SEPTA running extra service to NRG Station

SEPTA is running additional Broad Street Line subway service to and from NRG Stadium Sunday.

Regularly scheduled trains will run approximately every eight minutes. Sports Trippers trains will leave Fern Rock Transit Center every 10 minutes from noon until 4 p.m., and then SEPTA will have 10 Sports Express Trippers departing NRG Stadium after the game in addition to regular local trains.