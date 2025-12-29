Here's what the Philadelphia Eagles know headed into their Week 18 home game against Washington: The two-time reigning NFC East champions will start their run toward a possible second straight Super Bowl at home in the wild-card round.

Here's what the Eagles don't know: just about everything else.

How Philadelphia Eagles can get No. 2 seed in NFC

The Eagles could earn the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC and still have four potential opponents lined up in the wild-card round headed into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta. A Rams loss would knock the Seahawks off the list of potential teams in the playoff opener.

The Eagles (11-5) would earn the No. 2 seed if they beat the Commanders (4-12) on Sunday and Chicago loses to Detroit.

If not, the Eagles are the No. 3 seed.

What difference does one seed make?

Plenty.

The No. 2 seed could earn the Eagles two home playoff games and maybe even three if the top seed (the Rams or Seahawks) lose in the playoffs. The scenario could happen — just as it did last season when No. 1 seed Detroit lost and the Eagles won three home game on the way to their Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles survived a slog in Buffalo on Sunday — and used a blocked extra point and a Bills' failed 2-point conversion attempt to hold on for a 13-12 win.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was so fired up, he trash-talked Bills fans on his way down the tunnel and into the locker room.

"There's not so much talking from the Buffalo fans anymore. Woo! Not so much (talking) anymore," he said.

Sirianni has the credentials to talk.

His 65 wins (including playoffs) put him ahead of Greasy Neale (64, 1941-50) for the second-most wins by an Eagles coach in franchise history. Only Andy Reid (140, 1999-2012) — who Sirianni beat in last season's Super Bowl — has more wins among Eagles coaches.

Sirianni and the Eagles are in solid position to add to that win total with another deep playoff run. Only the Rams and Seahawks have better odds out of the NFC to win the Super Bowl, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Eagles are in position to get back to the Super Bowl in large part because of their defense.

Jalen Hurts doesn't always have to play like a Super Bowl MVP to lead the Eagles to wins — three straight headed into the finale. But completing passes and some level of consistency sure wouldn't hurt their championship effort.

What's working

Defense. Vic Fangio's defense again saved the game and proved why it's good enough to play in another Super Bowl. The Eagles sacked Josh Allen five times and held James Cook and the NFL's top-rushing offense to just 120 yards. The defense was stout when the yards got tough and held Buffalo to just 6 of 15 on third down. Carter showed his value on special teams when he blocked an extra point that essentially won the game.

What needs help

Playing in driving rain didn't help either team. Saquon Barkley saw his run of strong games end and ran for only 68 yards on 19 carries, a 3.6 yard average. It's hard for receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to make impact plays when Hurts can't complete a pass on minimal attempts. The Eagles ran all of 17 plays for 17 yards in the second half and punted on every possession.

The Eagles are 7-3 in one-score games.

"That's probably a team we could see again," Barkley said. "So, to come out and get a job done and defense playing lights out, offense there is always room for improvement, no matter if you score 40 or you score 14, you can always build off a game like this."

Stock up

Jalyx Hunt had two sacks and seven total tackles.

Stock down

Hurts. The Eagles' defense may have to drag Hurts and the offense to the Super Bowl. Hurts got yet another W and did not have a turnover. But he did not complete a pass (0 for 7) in the second half, the second time this season he's accomplished that ignominious feat. He went 0 for 8 in the second half against Tampa Bay in Week 4. The Eagles won that game, too.

"There's a lot of things I have to watch the tape on to pinpoint," Hurts said. "Obviously maintaining aggression is one thing, maintaining rhythmic ball play. Just going out there and continuing to execute."

Injuries

LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) did not play, and the Eagles remain hopeful of getting OL Lane Johnson (foot) back for the playoffs. Johnson hasn't played since Week 11.

Key number

11 — The Eagles have won 11-plus games in four straight seasons, matching the second-longest streak in team history (five, 2000-04).

Next steps

The Eagles need to stay healthy and tune up for the playoffs. They are 8-point favorites against the Commanders, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.